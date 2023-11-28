High Point Aerotechnologies Appoints Tom Adams as Senior Director of Business Development

Adams Brings Extensive C-UAS Experience Across Airports, Critical Infrastructure, and Law Enforcement.

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High Point Aerotechnologies, a global leader in counter unmanned autonomous systems (C-UAS) solutions, today announced the appointment of Tom Adams as its Senior Director of Business Development. In this role, Tom will leverage his extensive experience in C-UAS operations, training, and law enforcement to advance the company's innovative C-UAS offerings with federal, civilian, and defense customers.

High Point Aerotechnologies (PRNewswire)

Mr. Adams brings a wealth of experience to High Point, having previously served as co-founder of Aerovigilance, a leading provider of counter-UAS training, consulting, and services, and CUASHub.com, an online counter-UAS knowledge platform featuring news, educational resources, and C-UAS vendor profiles. A 20-year veteran of the FBI, Tom's last role was spent as a Supervisory Special Agent in the FBI's Counter UAS division, where he investigated UAS incidents, protected mass gatherings in the Homeland, and created training curriculum to further educate operators within the Department of Justice. He led numerous high-profile Counter-UAS missions, to include protecting the nation's highest profile sporting and cultural events, critical infrastructure, and senior U.S. and foreign officials.

"Tom's expertise in UAS operations, training, and law enforcement makes him an invaluable addition to our team," said Al White, CEO of High Point Aerotechnologies. "A globally recognized leader in C-UAS mitigation capabilities and policies, Tom's experience will be instrumental in helping us develop and deliver innovative C-UAS services and solutions that meet the needs of our domestic and international customers."

Adams currently serves as the FAA UAS Detection and Mitigation Systems Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC) as the Operating Requirements Working Group Co-Chair. He is a frequent speaker at industry events and will serve as panel moderator at the upcoming Counter UAS Technology USA Summit in Arlington, Virginia, December 5-6, 2023.

"I am excited to join High Point Aerotechnologies and contribute to the company's mission of providing safe and effective counter-UAS solutions," said Adams. "I have seen firsthand the threat posed by UAS to our people, places, and infrastructure, and I believe that High Point's technologies have the potential to revolutionize many industries. I am committed to helping them lead the way in this exciting field."

About High Point Aerotechnologies

High Point Aerotechnologies is a global leader in counter-uncrewed autonomous systems (CUxS / CUAS) solution development across air, land, and maritime domains. Its innovative physical solutions and DefenseOS open architecture software environment enable operations at machine speed to detect, identify, track, and defeat UAS and other conventional and autonomous threats. High Point offers an array of integrated, interoperable solutions to provide fixed, mobile, and distributed C-UAS capabilities for civilian, military, and critical infrastructure clients. Formed through the merger of Black Sage Technologies and Liteye Systems, High Point has active C-UAS solution deployments in more than 15 countries worldwide. Learn more at highpointaerotech.com.

Tom Adams (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE High Point Aerotechnologies