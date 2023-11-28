Pacaso Unveils Season Two of "Second Home" Podcast

Discovering hygge and Jenni Kayne's Tahoe getaway in podcast launch episode

Pacaso, the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy, co-own, and sell a luxury second home, today announces the launch of Season Two of the "Second Home" podcast, where celebrities, athletes, doctors, designers, tastemakers, and entrepreneurs reveal how they live an enriched life and the role real estate plays in it. Hosted by Pacaso's own Lucy Wohltman, Senior Vice President of New Development, and Andreas Madsen, Chief Revenue Officer, this season promises profound insights into the transformative power of second homes. It also facilitates intimate conversations about guests' lives, spanning from discussions with individuals boasting numerous Grand Slam trophies to hearing artist Gray Malin's captivating account of capturing a photo while suspended from a helicopter.

A conversation with designer and entrepreneur Jenni Kayne is featured in the launch episode of Pacaso's Second Home podcast. (PRNewswire)

In Season Two, "Second Home" hosts a diverse lineup of engaging and influential guests, including the multi-talented designer and entrepreneur, Jenni Kayne; fine art photographer, Gray Malin; Optimism Doctor, Deepika Chopra; talented interior designer and hospitality professional, Jay Jeffers; Olympic gold medalist and decorated tennis player, Bethanie Mattek-Sands; and vintner, Jean-Charles Boisset.

"The common thread from guest to guest is they all feel as if they live their best life in their second home. Whether it is a matter of having more time for hobbies or the joy of entertaining friends around the kitchen island, a retreat can translate to happiness," said Lucy Wohltman.

"From debating pickleball versus tennis to transporting ourselves to second homes in Tahoe, Northern California's wine country, and beyond, this season was a blast to record," said Andreas Madsen. "Hearing the incredible range of stories, such as Jenni Kayne's hygge expertise, and delving into topics ranging from the art of anticipation and its impact on our everyday joy, it's fascinating to see how each individual personalizes their primary and second homes, creating the ideal setting for their cherished memories."

Noteworthy Season One guests included actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Eva Longoria; point guard for the Los Angeles Clippers John Wall; 16-season NFL quarterback Alex Smith; fitness and wellness pioneer Tracy Anderson; athlete and motivational coach Alex Toussaint; in addition to the well-known Jordyn Woods, Montell and Kristin Jordan, and Arie Luyendyk.

"Second Home'' new episodes are released bi-weekly. The podcast is available to listen on Pacaso's website , Spotify , Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms.

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world.

Learn more about Pacaso and view listings at Pacaso.com and connect with @PacasoHomes on Instagram and Twitter .

