Rhaeos, Inc. Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. David Limbrick as Chief Medical Officer

EVANSTON, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhaeos, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device technology company dedicated to advancing diagnostic solutions for hydrocephalus patients, proudly welcomes David D. Limbrick, Jr., MD, PhD, as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

David D. Limbrick, Jr., MD, PhD - Chief Medical Officer, Rhaeos (PRNewswire)

In his role as CMO, Dr. Limbrick will collaborate closely with Rhaeos' executive leadership, leveraging his extensive medical insights, clinical expertise, and research background to drive the development of innovative solutions to address the evolving needs of hydrocephalus patients.

Dr. Limbrick is currently a Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he joined as the Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery in 2023. He previously served as the T.S. Park Chair and Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Washington University, earning international acclaim for his expertise in craniovertebral junction disorders, Chiari malformations, pediatric brain tumors, and neuro-endoscopic treatment of hydrocephalus.

Globally recognized for his contributions to neurosurgery research, Dr. Limbrick has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Public Service Citation from the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and Congress of Neurological Surgeons, the Humanism in Medicine Award from Washington University School of Medicine, and the Innovator Award from the Hydrocephalus Association.

With over 250 peer-reviewed journal articles, 15 book chapters, and more than 150 national and international presentations to his credit, Dr. Limbrick brings a wealth of experience to Rhaeos. His primary research focus on cerebrospinal fluid disorders has led him to serve as Principal Investigator for significant multicenter randomized controlled trials and the Chair of Biospecimens and Neuro-Imaging for the Hydrocephalus Clinical Research Network.

He also serves in leadership roles in various neurosurgical associations, including the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS)/Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Joint Section for Pediatric Neurosurgery and the Accreditation Council for Pediatric Neurosurgery Fellowships (ACPNF).

Rhaeos, Inc. is a pioneer in medical device wearables for hydrocephalus, with its groundbreaking FlowSense technology designed to monitor cerebrospinal fluid shunt function rapidly and non-invasively. Developed from the world-renowned John A. Rogers Research Group at Northwestern University, the FlowSense system utilizes a small, bandage-sized patch adhered to a patient's skin over the implanted shunt tubing. This FDA breakthrough designated technology wirelessly transmits critical data on shunt functionality to a mobile app within minutes, providing clinicians with real-time information to optimize treatment plans.

Hydrocephalus affects over 1 million people in the US, with approximately 50% of neurosurgically implanted ventricular shunts failing within the first two years in pediatric patients. The FlowSense technology addresses this critical issue by allowing healthcare professionals like Dr. Limbrick to assess shunt function at the bedside in minutes, significantly reducing diagnostic uncertainty and expediting appropriate treatment for individuals living with this complex, chronic condition.

"I am very excited to join the Rhaeos team after collaborating closely with them for the past two years," stated Dr. Limbrick. "The challenge of diagnosing shunt function is a huge burden for this patient population, and I believe the FlowSense technology and the Rhaeos team have the potential to ease the burden of managing hydrocephalus shunts, reduce costs, and improve the quality of life for patients and their families."

Rhaeos, Inc. is enthusiastic about the addition of Dr. Limbrick to its leadership team, which comes at the heels of the company's recent successful completion of a nine-center pivotal study in the United States. The company looks forward to the continued advancement of their mission to have a global impact on neurosurgery and hydrocephalus management.

About Rhaeos:

Rhaeos is a private medical technology company spun out of Northwestern University and is focused on developing wearable sensors to improve the care of people suffering from chronic and difficult-to-treat conditions. The company's novel FlowSense shunt monitor is a non-invasive, wireless, thermal sensor that addresses a clinical unmet need for people with hydrocephalus and is funded by the Steele Foundation for Hope, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, MedTech Innovator, the Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation, the Southwest Pediatric Device Consortium, the National Capital Consortium for Pediatric Device Innovation, the UCSF-Stanford Pediatric Device Accelerator, the The Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics, and public, private, and institutional investors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rhaeos, Inc.