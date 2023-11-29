GiveSmart Again Honored by Annual TrustRadius Best of Awards

The leading fundraising and donor management solution wins Best Feature Set, Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart by Community Brands, the leading fundraising and donor management system for nonprofit organizations, today announced it has been recognized by the 2023 TrustRadius Awards as a Best of product in the Feature Set, Relationship, and Value for Price categories.

"... our customers have once again voiced their high satisfaction with not only GiveSmart's software but also our team."

The TrustRadius Best of Awards is a leading award program spotlighting the best in B2B technology products. The awards recognize the most highly rated digital platforms and tools as chosen by the businesses and professionals who use them, empowering customers' voices and centering users' experiences. This recent recognition is in addition to Community Brands' 2023 Trust Radius Tech Cares Award, given to companies that demonstrate a commitment to supporting employees, communities, and corporate and social responsibility.

"We are grateful that our customers have once again voiced their high satisfaction with not only GiveSmart's software but also our team," shared Steve Greanias, General Manager at GiveSmart. "We're proud to power all our nonprofit customers, as they further their missions with our fundraising and donor management suite. In 2023, our customers have already raised over $1.5 billion with the platform. We know there are many choices for fundraising technology, and we are thrilled that our customers would overwhelmingly choose GiveSmart again."

GiveSmart is everything your organization needs to grow your mission, all in one place. Its all-encompassing fundraising and donor management platform dismantles data silos, enhances efficiency, and saves nonprofits time. Its platform with configurable, mobile-friendly campaigns, peer-to-peer giving, auction and event management, and secure payment processing allows organizations to accelerate their fundraising and nurture lasting relationships with donors and sponsors all year round. For organizations hosting a distinguished, annual event or that are looking for 24/7 year-round fundraising, GiveSmart is committed to their success, standing ready with expertise, advice, and more.

"GiveSmart has secured all Best of Awards in the Nonprofit Fundraising category," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "GiveSmart's accomplishment is built entirely on customer feedback. Customers wholeheartedly endorse its fundraising capabilities, confirming that it lives up to its sales and marketing promises and provides excellent value for the price."

Based on excellent customer reviews and ratings, TrustRadius analyzed thousands of high-quality, in-depth user reviews to determine the Best of products. Every user and review is verified with stringent fraud protection, allowing the TrustRadius Best of Awards to reflect the true voice of the market.

About GiveSmart

GiveSmart is a mobile bidding, fundraising, event management, and donor management software. Our mission is to help nonprofits, schools, and foundations reach their fundraising goals while creating an engaging, exciting, and easy giving experience for their donors. All. Year. Round. GiveSmart has helped our partners raise over $6.9 billion. Learn more at givesmart.com.

