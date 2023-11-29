Otis to Host 2024 Investor Day

FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) will host its 2024 Investor Day on Thursday, February 15, 2024, in New York City. Otis Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks and members of the leadership team will discuss the company's strategic initiatives and medium-term financial outlook.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be broadcast live at www.otis.com. The corresponding presentation will be available on the site prior to the meeting and a recording will be available on the website later in the day. Additional investor updates are also available on www.otis.com from time to time.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Katy Padgett Michael Rednor +1-860-674-3047 +1-860-676-6011 kathleen.padgett@otis.com investorrelations@otis.com

View original content:

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation