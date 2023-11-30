CLAIRE'S APPOINTS CHRIS CRAMER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Cramer joins the global fashion powerhouse as it fuels its next phase of growth



HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claire's Holdings LLC today announces the appointment of Chris Cramer as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

As Claire's further transforms into a global fashion brand powerhouse, Cramer will help drive the Company's strategic roadmap through business and operational planning as well as financial performance management. He will oversee the finance, supply chain, technology and North America real estate teams and report to Claire's Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Vero.

"With a track record of over 25 years of high-performance industry experience, Chris brings demonstrated operational and financial leadership and a passion for collaboration to our organization," said Ryan Vero, Chief Executive Officer. "I'm confident he will help us continue to unlock operational efficiency and deliver the next phase of profitable growth."

"I'm excited to join Claire's as it continues to build on the momentum it has created as a true destination for today's consumer and a powerful, global fashion brand," said Chris Cramer as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. "I look forward to working with Ryan and the executive leadership team to further realize its growth potential."

Most recently, Cramer served as President of Parade, Inc., a Gen Z-focused intimate and lifestyle apparel retailer. Prior to joining Parade, Chris spent over 20 years with Bath & Body Works, Inc. (and L Brands) in leadership roles including Chief Financial Officer and, most recently, Chief Operating Officer of BBWI. He has also held leadership positions at IBM and Accenture (Andersen Consulting). Cramer earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan and his Master of Business Administration from Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

