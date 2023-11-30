Contentful Achieves the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency for Digital Customer Experience

Contentful empowers digital teams to collaborate, craft and deliver impactful digital experiences faster and at scale

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentful , a composable content platform for digital-first business, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes Contentful for its expertise in providing customers with a composable content platform that empowers digital teams to collaborate, craft, and deliver impactful digital experiences faster and at scale.

Contentful (PRNewsfoto/Contentful) (PRNewswire)

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

In today's digital-first world, content is at the heart of the customer experience. For marketers, this means they must achieve their goals with consistent, on-brand content across an ever-evolving landscape of digital channels – all the while delighting customers at every touchpoint. The Contentful® Composable Content Platform, powered by AWS, makes it faster and easier for digital teams to build and deliver impactful experiences across all digital channels. Contentful empowers the entire digital team - including marketers, designers and content creators - to collaborate, experiment, and iterate more effectively while ensuring content accuracy and brand consistency. This enables marketers to accelerate creativity and bring their ideas to market with the speed and scale required in today's competitive market.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Contentful in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

"Contentful is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency – a designation that supports our customers as they make mission-critical decisions about the best software solutions to meet their needs," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful. "This achievement validates our commitment to helping our customers build the innovative content-rich digital experiences that are required to compete in today's complex, digital-first marketplace."

"Contentful helps our entire team, from designers to marketers, work together more effectively. When paired together with Vercel's Frontend Cloud and Next.js, it's a perfect match for headless that enables us to create and deliver experiences faster," said Lee Robinson, Vice President of Developer Experience, Vercel.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including Contentful .

To learn more about Contentful and AWS visit https://www.contentful.com/partners/technology/aws/ .

