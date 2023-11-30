DP ACCESS REDEFINES TELECOM SERVICES QUOTING/ORDERING WITH GROUNDBREAKING INTERFACE

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DP Access announced a telecom quote and order wizard interface as part of their website user experience redesign. This quote wizard is paired with the SmartViews™ invoice platform interface, providing businesses unprecedented control over quoting, ordering, managing and auditing business telecom services.

"The mission of DP Access is to empower businesses to control ordering telecom services," said Tom Buckle, CEO of DP Access. "This quote wizard gives them agnostic pricing from a variety of providers in an anonymous digital setting. This wizard incorporates AI qualities, guiding users through the process. I believe this wizard interface, in conjunction with the SmartViews™ platform, will significantly change how business telecom services are ordered, implemented and managed much the same as companies like Priceline® changed the travel agency industry."

The wizard provides quotes from solution providers in an easy-to-review format, with DP Access expert support just a click away if needed. The entire process is online, from quoting, to ordering and contract signing. Billing and auditing are also online, making management of business telecom services easier than ever.

Concludes Buckle, "It was time for the telecom industry to have another option beyond the status quo while still providing autonomy to the organization. Our company is committed to innovation, and the quoting interface provides users with the flexibility to manage telecom services independently while offering expert guidance when needed. Businesses today are more tech savvy than ever and should be able to run the ordering process of telecom solutions if they are comfortable to do so."

DP Access is at the forefront of transforming the landscape of business telecom solutions with a revolutionary approach to quoting, ordering and auditing services. Whether businesses are seeking high speed internet or reliable business phone service, DP Access offers a cutting-edge platform that empowers organizations to take control of their telecom needs.

