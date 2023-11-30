GET READY: MORE LUCKY F*CK ENERGY IS ON THE WAY

LUCKY F*CK ENERGY DRINK RAISES $4M SEED ROUND TO FUEL GROWTH AND EXPAND DISTRIBUTION

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LUCKY F*CK, the better-for-you energy drink company that makes products to motivate people to defy the odds and keep going, announced today the close of a $4M seed funding round led by Imaginary Ventures. The investment will be used to accelerate its growth across Texas and California, increase production, and expand its best-in-class team. This marks the first energy drink investment for Imaginary, which has invested in other category-leading consumer brands such as Skims, Daily Harvest, and Glossier. In addition, the company announced the expansion of its board and deal with Heimark Distributing, a respected partner of Anheuser-Busch and other beverage brands.

Founded by beverage entrepreneur Richard Laver (Founder of Kate Farms) in August 2023, LUCKY F*CK is available in five natural flavors with subtle notes of fruits and citrus and features 5 super ingredients like maca, beta-alanine, and ginseng. The brand has five calories, zero sugar, and zero aftertaste and is designed to be approachable for people over 18, including individuals who have never tried an energy drink due to fear of taste and ingredients you can't pronounce.

Heimark Distributing, part of the "Anheuser-Busch Distributor" network and the exclusive distributor for Anheuser-Busch Beers in the Coachella Valley, CA, will exclusively distribute LUCKY F*CK throughout the region. Its CEO, Peter Heimark, will join the brand's advisory board.

"We have created an energy drink and entertainment company that has sparked a movement, and to have the support of the CPG industry's leading investment firm, veteran CPG executives, and a best-in-class distributor is an honor," stated Richard Laver, LUCKY F*CK's Founder and CEO. "Having this network this early on validates that this isn't your typical beverage company. It's a vote of confidence that we will transform the category."

Logan Langberg, Partner at IMAGINARY, added, "The energy drink category continues to explode as new, younger consumers seek cleaner ingredients and more inspiring branding. Out of all the emerging and legacy players, it was clear that Richard's vision and the brand embody the most satisfying taste, a cleaner, functional ingredient label, and a counter-culture ethos that resonates with the younger generation. Richard is a proven leader and formulating specialist and has captured the best of brands like Monster and Redbull, as well as Celsius's taste and clean profile while creating something unique that will rock the market."

Langberg will join the Board of Directors and sit alongside Richard and Michelle Laver. Andrew Maxman, Venture & Growth Equity Investor at IMAGINARY, will become a Board Observer.

To learn more about LUCKY F*CK, visit www.luckybevco.com and follow on social media @luckyfckenergy.

About LUCKY F*CK

LUCKY F*CK is a new, better-for-you energy drink company founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Richard Laver. The brand creates high-quality products to motivate people to defy the odds, seize their daily fortune, and make their own luck. The product line features five flavors—with 5 super ingredients, including Maca and Beta-Alanine, zero sugar, zero aftertaste, and only five calories. Products are available on Amazon and select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.luckybevco and follow @luckyfckenergy.

About IMAGINARY

Imaginary Ventures, launched in 2018 by Natalie Massenet and Nick Brown, invests in tech-enabled brands and platforms that are changing the way we live by providing best-in-class products and experiences. IMAGINARY is a dynamic ecosystem of brands and software businesses, forging meaningful partnerships and fostering symbiotic relationships across its portfolio. The firm goes beyond capital to provide strategic and operational support to drive profitable businesses with the power to endure. IMAGINARY is headquartered in New York and currently has over $1 Billion under management.

