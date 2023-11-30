HGTV UNVEILS THE HGTV DREAM HOME 2024 ON ANASTASIA ISLAND, FLORIDA

The Winner Will Receive a Grand Prize Package Valued at Over $2.2 Million

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Warner Bros. Discovery family of brands, opened the doors to the HGTV® Dream Home 2024 today, a newly built, fully furnished home located on Anastasia Island, Florida. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the keys to the home, which includes all of the furnishings, an all-new Mercedes-Benz E Class Sedan and $100,000 making the overall prize package valued at over $2.2 million dollars.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9155653-hgtv-dream-home-2024-anastasia-island-florida/

Anastasia Island is located off the northeast Atlantic coast of Florida, just east of St. Augustine, which is considered to be the oldest city in America. The 14-mile island is connected to the city of St. Augustine by the Bridge of Lions, giving access to everything from the charming cobblestone streets and powder sand beaches to historical sites and a wide range of activities. With rich architectural history, Anastasia Island sits atop layers of local coquina stone formed from seashells used to build the Castillo de San Marcos, a national monument and the oldest fort in the United States. Visitors can explore the St. Augustine Lighthouse, Anastasia State Park, Matanzas Inlet, St. Augustine Amphitheatre and more. With endless water sports, scenic boat rides, camp sites and majestic views, this seaside escape is the perfect dreamy getaway to call home.

The home was designed by architect Michael Stauffer and built by local builder Glenn Layton Homes. The home's interior design is by Brian Patrick Flynn.

"This year's home is designed to encompass the relaxed vibe of Anastasia Island with coastal comfort chic," said Flynn. "I wanted to make the home feel like its own breezy paradise with calming colors and an ample amount of natural light that the winner would dream about coming home to."

"The HGTV Dream Home inspires millions of HGTV fans who enter for a chance to win every year," said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. "With this year's home, we are showcasing Anastasia Island, which offers something for everyone from historical sites to year-round outdoor adventures."

The official entry period of the HGTV Dream Home 2024 is 9 a.m. ET on Friday, December 22nd, 2023 through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Eligible fans can enter daily at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Dream Home 2024 on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 6pm ET on HGTV, HGTV GO and Hogar de HGTV, also available on Max and discovery+ the same day.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home sits at approximately 3,300 square feet with views of the Matanzas River and the St. Augustine Lighthouse. The home combines classic coastal elegance with modern touches and layers of natural textures drenched in soothing blue and white hues. Upon entry, guests will be instantly taken away by the beautiful views of the waterfront. The front door leads to the great room with an open concept that includes a living room with sleek sofas and a fireplace, a dining room with a beach inspired distressed table, and a bright blue cabinet filled kitchen. The laundry room and well-organized mudroom sit between the kitchen and an attached two-car garage. The main bedroom looks up to an airy skylight and offers a private retreat from the rest of the home with a walk-in closet and main bathroom. The house is perfect for entertaining with two guest suites and a loft that provides a cozy space with a wet bar and a mini fridge. The spacious backyard is a true dreamy getaway with an outdoor kitchen and high-top bar, a pool with an elevated platform and a pergola.

Sponsors of the HGTV Dream Home 2024 include Belgard®, Cabinets To Go, Delta Faucet, James Hardie Building Products Inc., LL Flooring , Mercedes-Benz USA, The Sherwin-Williams Company , SimpliSafe Home Security , Sleep Number® , Trex Company LLC, VELUX® No Leak Skylights , Viva®, Wayfair® and KitchenAid and Maytag by Whirlpool Corporation.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery/Home Giveaways