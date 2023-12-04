Due to Overwhelming Demand, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Extends Run to January 4

Six Additional Shows Add More Holiday Cheer To The New Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to overwhelming demand, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSG Entertainment") announced today that the 2023 run of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC®, has added six additional performances, extending the show run through January 4, 2024. The additional shows will take place at 2:00pm and 8:00pm each day on Tuesday, January 2; Wednesday, January 3; and Thursday, January 4, only at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets for the newly added shows are on sale now at www.rockettes.com/christmas.

A staple of the holidays in New York City, the Christmas Spectacular stars the incomparable Radio City Rockettes and features nine show-stopping numbers throughout the 90-minute production. The awe-inspiring show features intricate choreography and thrilling performances that leave audiences with a sense of wonder and amazement. Last year, the Christmas Spectacular debuted a newly reimagined lyrical number "Dance of the Frost Fairies," turning Radio City into a wintry wonderland with the Rockettes performing as whimsical fairies while fairy-drones magically fly throughout the Music Hall. This year, more fairy drones have been added to the scene to truly immerse audiences in the magic of the season. Since it opened at Radio City in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday joy to more than 70 million people from around the world.

The 2023 Christmas Spectacular is proud to be presented by QVC. As part of this partnership, QVC is featured prominently in the Christmas Spectacular's fan-favorite "New York at Christmas" Times Square scene and in the holiday décor and displays onsite at Radio City Music Hall, giving the brand prime exposure to the more than one million people who attend the show every year, in addition to the millions of Rockettes fans worldwide on social media. The affiliation between these two holiday icons is a perfect pairing – there are no other productions like the immersive magic of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, and there's no retail experience like the combination of live video shopping and entertainment provided by QVC.

Radio City Music Hall is committed to meeting the needs of guests and creating an enjoyable and unforgettable experience for all. At all Christmas Spectacular performances, Radio City offers a quiet room onsite, and through an ongoing partnership with Kulture City, provides sensory bags upon request containing resources such as fidget tools and noise canceling headphones. More information on these and all other accommodations, including accessible and companion seats, is available at www.rockettes.com/accessibility .

Tickets for the 2023 production start at $49 at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Radio City Music Hall (1260 6th Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets) or start at $65 when purchased online at www.rockettes.com/Christmas. Service charges apply to internet orders. For groups of nine or more, please contact the Group Sales department at 212-465-6080 or Group.Sales@msg.com. Visit www.rockettes.com/groups for more information.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com .

