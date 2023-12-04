Target Announces Holiday Giveaway with Help from Actress and Singer Hilary Duff

500 guests will win $500 in Target Circle earnings to spend like cash at Target stores and Target.com, for a one-of-a-kind holiday shopping spree

Guests enrolled in Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, by Dec. 8 will automatically be entered for a chance to win

To add to the holiday fun, actress Hilary Duff made her way through a Los Angeles Target store, surprising guests and giving Target Circle members $500 GiftCards

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is spreading joy this holiday season with its Target Circle Holiday Giveaway sweepstakes — a $500 Target shopping spree for 500 members of Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, to shop Target's best-in-class toy assortment and much more. Guests can join Target Circle by Dec. 8, 2023, to enter. Winners also will receive a free, one-year membership for Target's same-day delivery with Shipt, worth $99. The retailer also partnered with actress, singer, producer, best-selling author, businesswoman and mother Hilary Duff, who recently surprised guests at a Los Angeles Target store, delivering their Target Drive Up orders and giving them $500 Target GiftCards.

"We're upping the fun factor of shopping at Target this holiday season, first surprising guests with a little help from our friend Hilary Duff, and now introducing the Target Circle Holiday Giveaway," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "Guests who win will receive $500 in Target Circle earnings to be used like cash at any Target store or Target.com, plus a year-long subscription for Shipt, our same-day delivery service. It's a fun way for guests to stock up on toys, gifts and all the essentials for the busy holiday season."

Hilary Duff Surprises Target Circle Members with GiftCards

To add a little magic to the toy-shopping season and drum up excitement for the upcoming sweepstakes, actress, singer, producer, best-selling author, businesswoman and mother Hilary Duff recently helped the retailer surprise lucky Target Circle members at a Los Angeles Target store. Duff had guests smiling as she made her way through the store and then handed out $500 Target GiftCards to Circle members who thought they were simply shopping in-store or picking up their Target Drive Up orders. It was a true moment of holiday joy for Target guests.

"I love how Target makes the holidays easy for guests, from finding the perfect toy to saving throughout the season," said Duff. "It was so exciting to give $500 GiftCards to Target Circle members and make an impact for families during the holiday season."

How the Target Circle Holiday Giveaway Works

All guests age 18+ are eligible for a chance to win, simply by being a member of Target Circle, Target's free-to–join loyalty program, by Dec. 8, 2023.*

Already a Target Circle member? No action is needed. All existing, fully enrolled Target Circle members will automatically be entered for a chance to win.

Not yet a Target Circle member? Guests can join by Dec. 8 to be automatically entered for a chance to win. Once a guest joins Target Circle, no further action is needed. Guests canto be automatically entered for a chance to win. Once a guest joins Target Circle, no further action is needed.

Potential winners will be chosen at random and notified by email on or around December 12.** The notification will be sent to the email address associated with their Target.com account. After the potential winner responds to the email and their eligibility is confirmed, $500 in Target Circle earnings will appear in their in-app Target Circle wallet. The Target Circle earnings can be used like cash at Target for online and in-store purchases. Winners also will receive a free, one-year membership to Target's same-day delivery with Shipt. If a winner already has a Shipt membership, they can easily gift it to someone else, just in time for the holiday season.

Target's One-Stop Holiday Shop Includes Toys, Gifts, Essentials and More

Guests who win $500 in Circle earnings can shop Target's wide variety of holiday must-haves, including thousands of on-trend toys and games under $25. Toys are at the top of many shopping lists this time of year, and Target has pulled out all the stops to make holiday toy shopping easy and affordable.This season, the retailer debuted its most affordable Bullseye's Top Toys list ever, with must-have items starting at just $7.99 and nearly half of the assortment only available at Target. In addition to the Top Toys list, exclusive collections with Disney and FAO Schwarz deliver only-at-Target value and joy, with most items under $25.

All Target guests can save throughout the holiday season by joining Target Circle , the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program. Target guests can shop thousands of toys and games in stores or online, with the flexibility and convenience of Target's free, fast Order Pickup and Drive Up services — no designated pickup time or membership required. Guests also can receive personalized, same-day delivery through Shipt and get items delivered right to their doorstep in as soon as an hour. As always, Target RedCard holders enjoy 5% off their purchases all season long.

For more information about the sweepstakes, visit Target's corporate site.

*Target full and part-time employees are not eligible to win.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited by law. Odds of winning will depend on the total number of entries received. Sweepstakes open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S./DC, who are at least 18 years of age and fully enrolled in Target Circle by 12/8/23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Total ARV of each prize package: $599.00. Subject to full Official Rules here and at https://corporate.target.com/circle-holiday-giveaway-official-rules. Sponsor: Target Enterprise, Inc., 1000 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403. Shipt membership details are set forth at https://www.shipt.com/ . Winners must redeem Shipt code at www.shipt.com/offer and claim the Shipt membership by February 29, 2024, or this component of the prize will be forfeited. Winners will be required to provide a credit card to claim Shipt membership which will be used to auto-renew the membership after the conclusion of twelve (12) months. Winners must cancel membership before the conclusion of the twelve (12)-month period to avoid this payment (see https://help.shipt.com/account/how-do-i-cancel-my-membership ).

