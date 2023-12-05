ASSURIoT Unveils Exclusive, High-Value Asset Cataloging, Monitoring, and Tracking System, Assuring Security and Peace of Mind

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSURIoT, the leader in high-value asset protection, is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive, private asset management system designed to monitor, track, and safeguard your most prized possessions.

ASSURIoT also provides users with a comprehensive asset cataloging system—one place to store and protect the most important information about your most valuable assets. Whether collector cars, luxury vehicles, fine art, antiques, collectibles, memorabilia, yachts/boats, private aircraft, high-value accessories, luxury RVs, or motorcoaches—ASSURIoT assures you they are where you left them, that environmental conditions don't threaten them, and if they move beyond your established safe locations, notifies you and starts tracking them for speedy recovery.

Key Features and Benefits:

Global Reach: Utilizing GPS, cell, and Wi-Fi communications, ASSURIoT provides unparalleled global reach, allowing users to monitor their assets from almost anywhere in the world. Utilizes state-of-the-art Internet of Things (IoT technology) designed for your personal use. Highest Levels of Security: ASSURIoT employs cutting-edge encryption and non-reversible monitoring, ensuring the highest standards of security for your valued possessions. Extended Battery Life: Rechargeable, with an industry-leading battery life of up to 4 years, ASSURIoT minimizes the need for frequent maintenance, providing long-term peace of mind. Effortless Deployment: ASSURIoT's systems are easily deployed, naturally concealed, non-intrusive, and offer multiple mounting options for user convenience. Visual, Map-Based Interfaces: Users can easily access visual, map-based mobile and web interfaces for real-time tracking and monitoring of their assets. Single and Multi-Asset Monitoring: ASSURIoT's flexible system allows for the monitoring and management of single or multiple assets, providing a customizable solution for individual needs.

"As the culmination of over 20 years of experience in supporting national security and law enforcement, ASSURIoT brings a level of expertise and reliability that is unmatched in the market. Our software and hardware are based on leading solutions used worldwide," said Brian Manning, spokesperson for ASSURIoT.

ASSURIoT embodies the essence of its name, Assurance + IoT, delivering a robust platform that provides privacy, security, and peace of mind to individuals who have worked hard to acquire and enjoy their valuable assets.

For more information about ASSURIoT and its groundbreaking asset management system, please visit www.assuriot.com .

About ASSURIoT:

ASSURIoT is a trailblazer in high-value asset management, leveraging over two decades of experience in supporting national security and law enforcement. The company's cutting-edge software and hardware solutions are based on industry-leading technologies, providing users with unmatched privacy, security, and peace of mind.

Website: www.assuriot.com

