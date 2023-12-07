Indigo Ag Expands Powerful Scope 3 Product to Full Suite of Solutions

Product expansion builds on five years of Scope 3 success working with world's leading food companies

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Ag, an innovative leader and trusted partner in sustainable agriculture, is expanding its powerful Scope 3 product suite to better serve agribusinesses and consumer goods companies in achieving their sustainability goals. The Scope 3 product suite helps companies measure, reduce and report their Scope 3 emissions*, as well as other sustainability attributes like water use.

Indigo Ag's expanded product suite supports companies taking action to reduce their emissions and is highly customizable. It provides consumer goods companies and grain buying agribusinesses with clarity around how to report Scope 3 GHG inventory changes as progress towards their sustainability targets. A broad range of companies buying agricultural commodities can benefit, including those with the most complex and fragmented supply chains.

"As companies work to deliver on their sustainability and ESG commitments, Indigo Ag offers real, scientifically rigorous solutions that help companies with agri-food supply chains measure and report on their GHG reductions and removals, including carbon dioxide and methane, as well as other co-benefits like water conservation," said Ron Hovsepian, president and CEO of Indigo Ag.

Indigo Ag's full suite of Scope 3 solutions help companies to:

Measure Footprint – Using field level data, Indigo Ag quantifies the emission factors for specific crops in the company's supply chain.

Identify Opportunities – Through its proprietary emissions heat map, Indigo Ag provides visual insights and sourcing recommendations tailored to the company's supply chain to help manage and lower Scope 3 emissions.

Propel Change – Indigo Ag collaborates with the company's supply chain to increase adoption of regenerative practices, delivering quantified Scope 3 impact and reporting.

Indigo Ag's Scope 3 products are supported by the most robust set of measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) capabilities in the industry. Indigo Ag is the only company with a soil carbon model, DayCent-CR, that has been validated both by the standards of the Climate Action Reserve's Soil Enrichment Protocol and by scientific peer review. The soil carbon model is complemented by the company's pre-field emissions engine to provide "cradle to farm gate" emissions accounting. Five years of experience working with farmers through a large partner ecosystem has strengthened the modeling capacity in an unparalleled way in the market, allowing Indigo Ag to deliver claims with industry-leading accuracy.

Indigo Ag has completed five years of successful Scope 3 programs in agriculture and is already used by six global multibillion dollar companies. In delivering these sustainably-grown crops, the company has reduced emissions by more than 20,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents and saved 7.4 billion gallons of water – enough to sustain more than 40 million people for a year. Indigo Ag's Scope 3 programs are currently available for the sourcing of sustainable corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton.

"Working with Indigo Ag, we have been able to connect and expand value-added farm practices that promote sustainability within the grain, feed, and food supply chains," said Eric Slater, president and CEO of CGB Enterprises. "This has helped us support our downstream consumers' efforts toward their sustainability goals."

Indigo Ag's products are designed to comply with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP) guidelines as they evolve. With the GHGP Land Sector and Removals Guidance to be finalized in 2024, Indigo Ag will also be able to help companies use ag-based carbon removals in their supply chain to make progress toward their Scope 3 goals in accordance with SBTi Forest, Land and Agriculture Guidance.

Consumer goods companies can find more information on Indigo Ag's expanded Scope 3 product suite here.

Agribusinesses can find more information on Indigo Ag's expanded Scope 3 product suite here.

*Scope 3 emissions include greenhouse gas emissions from a company's supply chain.

About Indigo Ag

Indigo Ag is the innovative leader and trusted partner in sustainable agriculture, uniquely leveraging science and technology to turn sustainability into value for farmers, agribusinesses, and corporations. Indigo Ag's integrated business platform allows each player in the ag supply chain to simultaneously adopt and profit from their sustainability efforts. Specifically, farmers working with Indigo Ag can maximize their profit from sustainability practices on each field, every year of their rotation, while also improving soil quality. Indigo Ag is currently the only company offering corporations high quality agricultural carbon credits and Scope 3 emissions reductions at scale.

Founded in 2013, Indigo Ag is creating a world with more profitable farmers and more sustainable companies. Operating across 14 countries, the company is delivering on its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet.

