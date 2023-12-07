New Data Dashboard Tracks Progress of Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use

Accountability initiative follows the Forest Declaration Assessment report that found progress to divert deforestation by 2030 is significantly lacking

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new data dashboard launched today tracks the collective progress countries have made toward their commitment to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation this decade. The new platform — the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration Dashboard — was developed by the Bezos Earth Fund, Systems Change Lab, and the Forest Declaration Assessment Partners, and finds countries are falling woefully short of their commitments to end deforestation by 2030.

Recently published reports, including the Forest Declaration Assessment and the State of Climate Action 2023 , find that deforestation increased by 4-7% between 2021 and 2022. The permanent loss of 5.8-6.6 million hectares (Mha) of forest means that the world is far off course from halting deforestation by 2030. Global efforts to protect other ecosystems aren't faring much better, with peatland degradation occurring across an area roughly the size of Kenya (57 Mha) and mangrove losses once again ticking upward.

"Holding ourselves accountable to the commitments of the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use is critical to achieving the Declaration's goals," said Dr. Andrew Steer, President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund. "Historically, efforts to translate commitments into effective actions have often fallen short, threatening progress on addressing our climate and biodiversity crises. This time must be different."

The new data visualization platform builds on the aforementioned Forest Declaration Assessment report, which assessed progress against 2030 goals outlined in the Glasgow agreement. This dashboard showcases progress on the six priorities of the Declaration – from aligning financial flows with goals to halt and reverse forest loss to incentivizing sustainable agricultural production to recognizing the rights of Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

"While we know many nations have pledged to conserve the world's forests and other ecosystems, we need to see countries translate these commitments into action on the ground," said Rachel Jetel, Co-Director, Systems Change Lab, World Resources Institute. "If we are to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030, we must better understand where bright spots are occurring, where they aren't, and why. This dashboard is a crucial accountability measure to ensure nations deliver on their promise."

The Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use was signed by over 140 countries at COP26, with six overarching priorities to support collective efforts to halt and reduce forest loss and degradation, while delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive rural transformation. The Forest and Climate Leaders' Partnership (FCLP) is leading the charge to ensure governments and organizations are following through on these commitments. To ensure accountability , the FCLP committed to consider independent assessments of global progress. This work, conducted by the Bezos Earth Fund, Systems Change Lab and the Forest Declaration Assessment, helps serve that goal.

"With only 7 years left until 2030, it is past time that governments are finally transparent about their efforts. We still encounter a glaring lack of transparency and data in our annual assessments," said Jillian Gladstone at Climate Focus, who coordinates the Forest Declaration Assessment. "This dashboard provides – for the first time – a repository of quantitative information that can be useful for governments to track and report on their progress, and for civil society to hold them accountable."

