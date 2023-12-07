Pure Storage Recognized as a Leader in the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Container Data Management

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced today that it was named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Container Data Management 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51367723, November 2023), designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of products that provide data and storage management capabilities for containers.

With Portworx®, Pure Storage has established an entirely new category of cloud-native storage with its Data on Kubernetes platform for any application, anywhere in the enterprise. The inaugural IDC MarketScape report for this market highlights, "Portworx's main strength is the sheer range of options the platform offers, both in terms of how it can be deployed and the functionality within the product itself." The report also noted, "Organizations that are running or looking to run mission-critical applications, databases, CI/CD tools, or AI/ML workloads in containers will want to consider Portworx by Pure Storage."

Portfolio Highlights:

Portworx offers an unparalleled platform and fully integrated solution for customers running mission-critical applications in on-prem, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Strengths identified in the latest IDC MarketScape assessment include:

Unique database-as-a-service capability that automates database deployment, day 2 operations, and data protection, with support for the most popular database applications

Storage performance features such as application I/O tuning, data locality, and an optimized I/O path for NVMe (PX-Fast)

Strong data availability capabilities: synchronous DR, multiple DR failover options, and ransomware protection through object lock

PX-Security that enables multi tenant authorization, authentication, and RBAC for PVs

Wide range of container orchestrator support, including Mirantis, Nomad by HashiCorp, IBM, and Oracle's Kubernetes engines

Executive Insight:

"Portworx is well suited for most organizations looking for a comprehensive container data and storage management solution, but it aligns particularly well with those that are well underway on their container journey. The combination of multiple deployment options, wide support for container orchestrators, and managed Kubernetes services means Portworx can fit within nearly every organization's infrastructure." – Johnny Yu, Research Manager, Storage and Computing, IDC

"As containers and Kubernetes enter mainstream IT deployments, enterprises are investing in platform engineering and demand a seamless platform with cloud-agnostic Kubernetes capabilities that support long-term innovation and flexibility. Portworx's recognition as a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape for Container Data Management underscores our commitment to provide global customers with a scalable, consistent cloud-native Kubernetes storage and management platform for any IT stack, further validating Pure Storage as the gold standard for data center, cloud native and AI/ML workloads." – Murli Thirumale, VP & GM, Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

