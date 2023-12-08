EVERY® UNVEILS WORLD'S FIRST LIQUID EGG MADE WITHOUT A HEN AT ELEVEN MADISON PARK

EVERY Egg contains egg protein made with precision fermentation and is the culmination of $233M of investment and nine years of protein and product development.

Debut of EVERY Egg – hailed by Chef Daniel Humm as capable of producing omelets that are of "indistinguishable" quality from hen eggs – represents the first time Eleven Madison Park has created an entire event menu centered around a product.

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingredient innovator EVERY will debut its flagship EVERY Egg – the world's first liquid egg made without the hen – at an exclusive dinner tonight at world-renowned restaurant Eleven Madison Park in New York City. Made by yeast fermentation, EVERY Egg will be unveiled following nine years of product development by EVERY, which has raised over $233 million from notable investors including Anne Hathaway, AB InBev and Grupo Bimbo. In a first-of-its-kind product collaboration for culinary icon Chef Daniel Humm, EVERY Egg will debut at a multi-course dinner at Humm's 3-star Michelin restaurant, Eleven Madison Park.

"We've worked tirelessly to create a product that meets the absolute highest standards of the world's top chefs," said Lance Lively, General Manager at EVERY. "We looked at every feature and functionality of our egg and worked to perfect it. We're honored to introduce EVERY Egg to the world in spectacular fashion at Eleven Madison Park, where Chef Humm and his team have cultivated a bespoke menu that showcases the quality and culinary versatility of EVERY Egg in every course. Each dish is a consummate work of art."

A group of leading culinary innovators, chefs and creators will be among the first in the world to taste EVERY Egg, which Eleven Madison Park will feature as the centerpiece ingredient in a special event menu through varied culinary creations showcasing its quality. Humm noted, "Eggs are a universal staple in every kitchen, and this is the first time we've crafted an event menu around a novel food product. When we prepared an omelet using EVERY Egg, the taste and versatility was all but indistinguishable from hen eggs. We are excited about the potential of EVERY Egg to transform the food landscape."

EVERY Egg represents the first product able to match the culinary versatility of eggs and able to be used as a 1:1 drop-in across the hundreds of culinary applications where eggs are used. It delivers eight grams of protein per serving and has zero cholesterol, saturated fat, or artificial flavors.

Today's unveiling opens the door to a future where delicious, nutritious eggs are finally possible without the production variability, disease risk and high environmental impact of animal agriculture. "By decoupling the egg from the chicken, EVERY Egg is going to change the way we think about one of the most ubiquitous foods on the planet," said EVERY Co-Founder and CEO Arturo Elizondo. "For nine years, my dream has been to build a food system humanity can be proud of. When I met Chef Humm, I knew I had met someone with that same dream, and I am thrilled to join forces to make our shared vision a reality."

EVERY's egg products are available for sampling to foodservice operators and will be available at restaurants in 2024. Sign up to be notified of availability at everyegg.com.

ABOUT THE EVERY COMPANY

Creator of the world's first egg proteins made without chickens and now the world's first egg made without chickens, EVERY® is on a mission to transform the global food system. With investors including AB InBev, the world's largest fermentation company, and Anne Hathaway, EVERY has been recognized as one of the 50 Hottest Tech Companies in the World by Crunchbase, and among the 50 NEXT companies to Disrupt the World.

Silicon Valley-based EVERY has already enhanced numerous commercial categories such as pressed juice, baked goods and beverage alcohol with its game-changing ingredients. These include EVERY EggWhite™, a hyper-functional drop-in for eggs in bakery and alt meat applications, and EVERY Protein™, enabling clean boosting with unmatched optical clarity, solubility and "nearly invisible" taste.

For more on EVERY's B2B solutions transforming the food industry, visit EVERY.com.

EVERY® is a registered trademark of The EVERY Company.

