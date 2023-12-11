Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DECA) (the "Company") announced today that an aggregate of $50,000 has been deposited into the Company's trust account to further extend the period of time the Company has to consummate its business combination by an additional month from December 11, 2023 to January 11, 2024 in accordance with the amended terms of the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association.

About the Company

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

