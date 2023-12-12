Hyde Park Capital Advises Interventional Pain ASC Aggregator Nevada Surgical Suites on its Joint Venture with Surgery Partners

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Park Capital is pleased to announce that its client, Nevada Surgical Suites ("NSS"), a leading provider of pain management solutions, including interventional pain management and minimally invasive spine surgery via a portfolio of ambulatory surgery centers, has entered into a joint venture with Surgery Partners, Inc. ("Surgery Partners"), a leading operator of surgical facilities and related ancillary services. Hyde Park Capital served as the exclusive investment banker and financial advisor to NSS. Epstein Becker Green served as legal counsel to NSS.

Dr. Alain Coppel, Chief Medical Officer, Nevada Surgical Suites, stated, "This partnership with Surgery Partners will allow for even greater services to be provided to the Las Vegas community through the addition of state-of-the-art healthcare professionals and resources to support our existing stellar team and facilities. The Company was ready to grow and needed a national advisory group to accomplish its goals and NSS utilized Hyde Park Capital to streamline the process of aligning with a strategic partner. The Hyde Park team was well-versed in navigating the progression of a transaction and made it an absolute ease."

Mike Maley, Senior Vice President West Region - American Operations, Surgery Partners noted, "We are extremely proud to partner with Dr. Coppel and Nevada Surgical Suites, whose proven track record of clinical excellence and patient satisfaction is well known in the Las Vegas market. We look forward to the combination of two extraordinary teams with the shared vision of delivering compassionate, high-quality care to communities in Nevada, and to working with NSS's exceptional physicians, advanced practice providers, and staff to grow the impressive platform they've developed and make a difference in more patients' lives."

Josh Mastracci, Director, Hyde Park Capital, added "Dr. Coppel and his team have built a first-class business that attracted significant national interest and in partnership with Surgery Partners is poised to improve upon its already state- and regional-leading quality care in the Mountain West."

About Nevada Surgical Suites

Nevada Surgical Suites, founded in 2009 by Dr. Alain Coppel, is a portfolio of ambulatory surgery centers affiliated with the premier provider of outpatient interventional pain management in Nevada. NSS offers seamless outpatient interventional options, including pain and spinal procedures and its team of specialty-trained physicians provides treatment for both acute and chronic conditions across its Medicare-deemed ASCs in the Las Vegas Valley. For additional information, please visit www.nevadasurgicalsuites.com.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 32 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

About Hyde Park Capital

Hyde Park Capital is an institutionally focused boutique investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions of successful founder and family-owned companies. Hyde Park's principals have extensive investment banking experience managing merger and acquisition engagements, including executing sell-side and buy-side sale of company assignments, recapitalizations, financial advisory services, and raising growth capital. Hyde Park's bankers have significant experience in the healthcare sector, including physician practice management, ambulatory surgery centers, healthcare consulting and market research, pharmacy services, medical devices and home healthcare. Hyde Park Capital is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with a second location in Nashville, TN and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Hyde Park Capital is also a member of the Geneva Capital Group (GCG) International M&A Alliance (see www.gcg.com). For additional information, please visit www.hydeparkcapital.com.

Media Contacts:

