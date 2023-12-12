Wildfire Systems' Rewards Platform Drives Nearly $600 Million in Online Purchases in 2023 for Merchants in Over 50 Countries

Wildfire Systems' Rewards Platform Drives Nearly $600 Million in Online Purchases in 2023 for Merchants in Over 50 Countries

Company enables consumers to earn and save money which is essential in the current economy

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc., an innovative financial technology platform that powers white label loyalty programs, today announced that consumers initiated more than 50 million online shopping journeys on its platform in 2023, leading to nearly $600 million in e-commerce sales. Wildfire exceeded company growth projections, attributing its rapid expansion to establishing new partnerships with financial services providers looking to add new revenue streams and additional value added services and benefits for their customers as they seek relief from rising prices.

Wildfire Systems' enterprise platform enables partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offerings within their existing services. Its patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for partners. By harnessing word-of-mouth recommendations, Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 30,000 online merchants including 1800-flowers, Dell, Macy’s, and Sephora. (PRNewsfoto/Wildfire Systems) (PRNewswire)

Wildfire's major company milestones in 2023 included:

San Diego by the San Diego Business Journal Named the number one fastest-growing privately-held company inby the

Ranked number 60 in the Inc. 5000, boasting a three-year revenue growth rate of 7,437% number 60 in the Inc. 5000, boasting a three-year revenue growth rate of 7,437%

Retail Tech 100 , its annual list of the 100 most promising private retail tech companies in the world Named to CB Insights', its annual list of the 100 most promising private retail tech companies in the world

merchants , adding high profile brands including Allbirds, Beyond Yoga, Rothy's, Glossier, and Crate & Barrel, among others Expanded its global network of, adding high profile brands including Allbirds, Beyond Yoga, Rothy's, Glossier, and Crate & Barrel, among others

Experienced continued rapid growth internationally with purchase volume through the Wildfire platform increasing by more than 1,750%

"We had a banner year in 2023 and we're extremely grateful to our partners for contributing to our success, along with the hard work and dedication of our amazing team," said Jordan Glazier, CEO, Wildfire Systems. "It's really fulfilling building a business where all stakeholders win, especially in this year's challenging economy. Consumers win because they earn and save money when they shop. Merchants win because they increase sales and strengthen relationships with customers. And our white-label clients win because they build loyalty and new revenue streams."

Wildfire's focus on platform innovation in 2023 allowed the company to provide additional value to its clients. Key initiatives included:

AI Innovation: Wildfire launched RevenueEngine.ai , the industry's first solution for monetizing e-commerce transactions driven by generative AI-powered applications. RevenueEngine provides the AI infrastructure layer for monetization that can be used by anyone developing LLMs or building products on top of them. Wildfire launched, the industry's first solution for monetizing e-commerce transactions driven by generative AI-powered applications.provides the AI infrastructure layer for monetization that can be used by anyone developing LLMs or building products on top of them.

Expanding its enterprise, bank-grade platform: Wildfire continued to fortify its platform to meet the needs of partners within highly regulated, exacting industries. For example, the company achieved SOC 2 Type II and PCI SAQ-A compliance certifications which assures that Wildfire adheres to the highest security standards and strict processes and controls in safeguarding data.

Platform enhancements: Wildfire continued to innovate its white label shopping rewards platform with features that enable clients to delight their end users. For example, Wildfire's Boosted Offers technology enables clients to easily "plus-up" the rewards that their customers can earn, driving more savings for users, more sales for retailers, and more loyalty and revenue for clients Wildfire continued to innovate its white label shopping rewards platform with features that enable clients to delight their end users. For example, Wildfire'stechnology enables clients to easily "plus-up" the rewards that their customers can earn, driving more savings for users, more sales for retailers, and more loyalty and revenue for clients

For more information on Wildfire's rewards platform please visit https://www.wildfire-corp.com/

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire Systems provides an enterprise platform which enables clients to embed social commerce, cashback rewards, digital coupons, and shopping companions within their existing services. Wildfire's patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for clients. Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 50,000 online merchant programs in over 50 countries. The company is based in San Diego and was founded in 2017. For more information, visit wildfire-corp.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wildfire Systems