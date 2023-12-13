Craft beverage industry ramps up in Dutchess County, NY with $80 million investment from global sake producer

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home to a growing $50 million agricultural sector made up of more than 1,700 businesses, Dutchess County has established itself as a leader in New York's multibillion-dollar craft beverage industry.

Earlier this fall, sake producer Dassai Blue opened its first U.S. sake brewery in Hyde Park, further solidifying Dutchess County's status as an innovative food and beverage destination. With this $80 million investment, Dassai Blue joins the ranks of globally renowned companies like Crepini, EFCO Products and Harney & Sons Tea that are doing business in Dutchess County.

Dassai's new facility is located just one mile from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), which has partnered with Dassai to expand its sake education program. The institute, which was founded in 1946, produces more than 1,400 graduates annually and is recognized as a leader in professional culinary education.

"Dassai Blue's decision to establish its new venture in our community is a testament to the value and competitive advantage our region offers businesses in the industry," said Sarah Lee, CEO of the Think Dutchess Alliance for Business. "With esteemed partners like the Culinary Institute of America helping us build a deep talent bench and Hudson Valley AgriBusiness Development Corporation (HVADC) supporting countless farms locally, Dutchess County is a natural choice for food and beverage companies looking to grow."

Located about 90 minutes north of New York City, Dutchess County offers proximity to major ports, rail lines and interstates, which facilitates access to more than 68 million U.S. and Canadian consumers within a 6-hour drive. The Hudson Valley community boasts a $3.5+ billion craft beverage industry featuring acclaimed breweries like Sloop Brewing Co. and Mill House Brewing Company, as well as renowned cideries and distilleries such as The Vale Fox Distillery, Taconic Distillery, Denning's Point Distillery and Treasury Cider at Fishkill Farms.

Through its network of state and community partners, global companies and strategic collaborations, Think Dutchess works to create a path to success for companies looking to expand or relocate to the region.

For more information on the growth of Dutchess County's food and beverage manufacturing sector, visit thinkdutchess.com.

