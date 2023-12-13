FAIRMONT CHATEAU WHISTLER UNVEILS MAGICAL PLAYHOUSE CASTLE IN SUPPORT OF MAKE-A-WISH®

WHISTLER, BC, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As part of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts' global Wishes Start Here initiative in partnership with Make-A-Wish®, Fairmont Chateau Whistler is delighted to announce the unveiling of The Ultimate Kids' Playhouse Castle on December 16, 2023, at 3:00 P.M. at the resort. Public access to the playhouse will be granted through donations, with funds raised contributing to the Make-A-Wish Children's Foundation, an organization dedicated to curating unique and memorable experiences for children in critical care.

Building on the success of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts' launch of the Wishes Start Here in June 2022, The Ultimate Kids' Playhouse Castle initiative underscores a joint commitment to providing hope and joy for children and their families when they need it most. Designed entirely by and for children, the playhouse will be available for public enjoyment from December 16 through to the end of March 2024. Families are invited to explore the house daily from *3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., coinciding with the hotel's Festive Season Activities. *Playhouse operational hours will change on January 7, 2024

"We are honored to have the Fairmont Chateau Whistler involved in the Wishes Start Here program, and to be able to offer this heartwarming playhouse experience for families during the festive season," said Norm Mastalir, Managing Director at Fairmont Chateau Whistler. "This initiative is aligned with our commitment to having a positive impact on the community, and we look forward to raising funds for Make-A-Wish and turning dreams into a reality for the many children supported by this valuable partnership."

With the goal to grant more than 500 wishes and donate €1 million in charitable support over the next three years, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts' Wishes Start Here program will introduce fundraising events at their hotels worldwide offering guests the opportunity to join them in their pledge to Make-A-Wish. For the latest updates, please visit www.fairmont.com/wishesstarthere/.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, having granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 32,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org and for more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,400 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

