LUX Interactive Showcases Tailored Development Solutions in Collaboration with Tridion

TROY, Mich., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LUX Interactive, a key partner of Tridion, recently engaged in a productive dialogue with the Tridion team to highlight the customer-centric solutions synonymous with LUX Interactive's global client offerings. Hosted by Elsa Sklavounou, RWS's Senior Director of International Partnerships, the webinar exemplified the ongoing fortification of our robust global alliance network.

The LUX Interactive team, led by Brianne Ray, Director of Client Engagement & Strategic Partnerships, alongside the distinguished owners/partners Steve Taylor, CEO, and Kris Purcell, CIO, delivered a comprehensive presentation.

Introducing LUX Interactive – Leaders in Tailored 100% Custom Development

Brianne Ray introduced the audience to LUX Interactive, a seasoned team harnessing 25 years of expertise to deliver bespoke development solutions across Mobile App Development, Web Development, and Progressive Web Development. LUX Interactive distinguishes itself through its purely customized approach, untethered to any specific product or limited software suite. Brianne expounded upon LUX's offerings:

Mobile App Development: Tailored apps for Android and Apple platforms, seamlessly adaptable across diverse devices.

Web App Development: Implementing a mobile-first strategy to craft websites optimized for exceptional user experiences.

Progressive App Development: Bridging the gap between web and app, offering users flexible, hybrid solutions.

Brianne underscored LUX Interactive's capabilities through a Progressive App Development case study involving a Tier I automotive supplier. This solution seamlessly navigates complex manufacturing facilities, addressing real-time compliance mandates in environment, health, and safety protocols.

Highlighting their client-centric approach, Brianne emphasized LUX's commitment to personalized service, fostering organic growth through referrals. LUX Interactive prioritizes sustained excellence over extensive marketing or sales efforts, focusing on cultivating enduring partnerships.

Echoing Brianne's sentiments, Steve Taylor highlighted LUX's nurturing work culture, pivotal in fostering enduring relationships both internally and with clients. This approach allows clients to leverage the team's expertise and experience over time.

Brianne proudly listed LUX Interactive's esteemed clientele, including AirTran, Norse Atlantic Airways, Silver Airways, BrightLine Trains, Porter, Southwest, Michigan Society of CPA's (MICPA), Doeren Mayhew, among others. This clientele exemplifies LUX Interactive's robust domain expertise, particularly within the travel sector.

LUX Interactive remains committed to advancing in custom development, fostering enduring partnerships, and delivering tailored solutions that resonate with clients on a global scale.

For additional information, visit our website. LUXinteractive.com

LUX Interactive is a leading digital solutions provider, specializing in driving transformative change through innovative strategies, technology, and design, empowering businesses across industries to thrive digitally.

