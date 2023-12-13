MGM Resorts Expands Partnership with KultureCity to Provide Sensory Pods at T-Mobile Arena

Amenity makes sports & entertainment offerings more inclusive for children and adults on the autism spectrum

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has partnered with nonprofit organization KultureCity to introduce two sensory pods at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Designed by medical professionals, the rooms provide a dedicated space for those who may need a quieter and more secure environment. The sensory pods are outfitted with Yogibo bean bags, visual light panels by Nanoleaf, activity panels and bubble walls. The pods were donated by the Las Vegas-based John C. Kish Foundation, dedicated to supporting health, education, performing arts and animal welfare in Southern Nevada.

"The principles and practices of inclusion are embedded into all aspects of our culture at MGM Resorts," said Tony Gladney, Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, MGM Resorts. "A large part of this commitment is ensuring that all guests can enjoy an unparalleled entertainment experience, including those on the autism spectrum or with other sensory sensitivies."

MGM Resorts' partnership with KultureCity began in 2019 with the introduction of sensory bags at several of its entertainment venues, including T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, and Dolby Live at Park MGM. The bags include noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.

Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity, said, "Our communities are what shape our lives and it's amazing to know that T-Mobile Arena is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone is included, no matter their ability. We're honored to expand this partnership in order to provide a truly inclusive experience for all fans and guests."

The sensory pods are located on the main and upper level concourses and will be open for all events taking place at T-Mobile Arena.

