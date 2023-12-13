TaiwanPlus Celebrates the 60th Anniversary of the Golden Horse Awards With "Golden Decades: Cinematic Masters of the Golden Horse Awards"

Online Film Curation Highlights Influential Directors

Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Chen Kun-hou, Li Han-hsiang, and Lee Hsing

Available to Watch on TaiwanPlus Through May 17, 2024

TAIPEI, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Golden Horse Awards, TaiwanPlus presents "Golden Decades: Cinematic Masters of the Golden Horse Awards." This online film curation pays homage to Chinese-language cinema's history, with a focus on the influential 1960s, 70s, and 80s. Featuring eight classic films by renowned directors and filmmakers Li Han-hsiang, Lee Hsing, and Chen Kun-hou, the curation offers a captivating glimpse into Chinese-language cinema's richness across Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China, leaving a significant mark on the broader Asian film landscape.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Golden Horse Awards, TaiwanPlus presents

The Golden Horse Awards , often regarded as Taiwan's counterpart to the Academy Awards, stands as one of the most esteemed awards shows in the Chinese-speaking film industry. 'Golden Decades' aims to expand the global reach of the Golden Horse Awards, truly showcasing Chinese-language cinema's profound impact on diverse audiences and momentum in Asia.

By uplifting the Chinese-language film industry and recognizing exceptional films and creativity, The Golden Horse Awards is leading the way to bridging international recognition for both artistic and commercial cinematic efforts. This curation is just one step in making these films and stories accessible, inspiring upcoming directors to push the boundaries of cinematic possibilities.

Featured Directors

Chen Kun-hou, who received the prestigious 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the 60th annual Golden Horse Awards on November 25, 2023, is hailed as the pioneer of 'Taiwan New Cinema.' He left a mark with "Growing Up," a film characterized by his distinctive realist style. Beyond his directorial accomplishments, Chen's skills earned him another win with the 'Best Cinematography' award for "He Never Gives Up," another film in the curation directed by Lee Hsing.

Chen Kun-hou's highlighted films include:

"Growing Up" (1983)

"Out of the Blue" (1984)

Lee Hsing's cinematic journey is closely tied to the evolution of Taiwan cinema. He played pivotal roles in crafting Taiwanese-language blockbusters and contributing to realist propaganda cinema. His career reached a turning point with "Good Morning, Taipei," a past Golden Horse winner with a script by Hou Hsiao-hsien, showcasing Lee's mastery of visual storytelling.

Lee Hsing's highlighted films include:

"Execution in Autumn" (1972)

"Good Morning, Taipei" (1979)

"He Never Gives Up" (1978)

Li Han-hsiang, with a career spanning over six decades, was a trailblazer in Asian Cinema, pushing the boundaries of film techniques and aesthetics. His dedication is evident in films like "Hsi Shih: Beauty of Beauties," which required an astonishing 334 days of shooting. Additionally, "Storm Over the Yangtze River" achieved remarkable box office success, setting the stage for future Asian film achievements.

Li Han-hsiang's highlighted films include:

"Hsi Shih: Beauty of Beauties" (1965)

"Four Moods" (1970)

"Storm Over the Yangtze River" (1969)

These thoughtfully curated films are readily accessible, free for enjoyment on TaiwanPlus, making them a valuable resource for individuals seeking inspiration or eager to delve deeper into the world of Asian and Chinese-language cinema.

"Chinese-language cinema, with its rich tapestry of storytelling and unique cultural perspectives, serves as a captivating window into the soul of our creative industries. From the lush landscapes to the intimate narratives, these films not only entertain but also illuminate the universal human experience," said Eric Yang, TaiwanPlus' Director of Programming.

Yang envisions this curation as a bridge between cultures, shining a spotlight on the depth and beauty of Asian cinema for a global audience to appreciate. He emphasizes, "In a world increasingly interconnected, the importance of cinema lies in its power to bridge cultural divides, fostering a global dialogue that transcends borders and enriches our collective understanding. Through its lens, we glimpse the beauty of diversity, the resilience of the human spirit, and the universal threads that bind us all together."

"Golden Decades: Cinematic Masters of the Golden Horse Awards" is available to view now, free of charge, on TaiwanPlus' website. Explore these timeless classics until May 17, 2024.

About TaiwanPlus

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan — offering trustworthy news coverage, informative perspectives on cross-strait relations, plus inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view on our website, mobile app, TV channel and various social media channels.

