Fractal Supports Sustainability Efforts in West Africa

GENEVA, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva-based shipping company Fractal is pleased to announce a $25,000 donation to GOAL, an Irish-based international humanitarian response agency. Fractal's contribution will support GOAL's efforts to restore and protect mangrove ecosystems in Sierra Leone, reinforcing the crucial role of mangroves - tropical plants that thrive in intertidal zones.

Mangroves play a crucial role in climate change mitigation. They extract up to five times more carbon than forests on land, incorporating it in their leaves, branches, roots and the sediments beneath them. They support over 1,500 species. This mangrove restoration project not only helps battle climate change, but also supports local fisheries and food security.

Fractal CEO Mathieu Philippe expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Sustainability is a journey and today marks a very important step for Fractal. I first saw the impact mangroves can have on the environment when kayaking years ago in the UAE with my family. Of course, like others in the industry, we are constantly looking at ways to make our voyages greener. Good environmental stewardship is a vital part of what we do at Fractal, but helping others with that journey is important too."

Courtenay Pollard, Partnerships Manager with GOAL, said the organization was incredibly grateful for Fractal's support and pointed out that the donation would have a significant impact not only on the environment, but on surrounding communities, "It's really, really worthwhile for the communities working and living along these coastal areas, so we are just hugely grateful, and we look forward to reporting on the next steps of the project."

This donation marks the start of the Fractal Gives project: an ongoing programme supporting ecological and social initiatives. The scheme will be led by staff members at Fractal, who will identify and support projects in need around the world.

