Nanotherm Welcomes Former GM CTO Kent Helfrich to Its Advisory Board

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanotherm is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its advisory board: Kent Helfrich, former CTO of General Motors, VP of GM Research and Development and President of GM Ventures, GM's Corporate Venture Capital team. Mr. Helfrich is a seasoned senior executive known for his innovative leadership and global technology value creation, from start-ups to multi-national product development teams.

His joining comes at a pivotal time for Nanotherm as the company continues to revolutionize thermal solutions through cutting-edge nanotechnology. The company's proprietary thermal films and coatings have set new standards in energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and versatility, extending the range of electric and hybrid vehicles while improving passenger safety and comfort.

"Nanotherm is at the forefront of heating technology, and Kent's strategic acumen is the perfect catalyst for our next phase of innovation and growth," said Andy Dickson, CEO of Nanotherm. "We are confident that with Kent's guidance, we will accelerate our commercialization efforts and transform thermal solutions in the mobility sector and beyond."

Kent Helfrich commented, "I am excited to join Nanotherm's advisory board and to collaborate with a team that's as passionate about innovation as I am. Nanotherm's technology has the potential to redefine thermal solutions, and I look forward to contributing to a brighter, more efficient future."

About Nanotherm:

Nanotherm is a pioneering company in the field of nanotechnology-based thermal solutions. Its innovative thermal films and coatings offer unprecedented efficiency and versatility, promising substantial cost savings and environmental benefits. Dedicated to sustainable practices and the advancement of energy-efficient heating technology, Nanotherm is improving the way we heat our world.

