Aarav Solutions announces Bhavin Patel as new Chief Operating Officer

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarav Solutions, a leader in IT Consulting and Product Engineering Services, today announced a significant step in its organizational growth and strategic development. Raj Darji, CEO of Aarav Solutions, announced the promotion of Bhavin Patel to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"Bhavin Patel has been a cornerstone in our journey towards operational excellence and innovation," said Raj Darji, CEO of Aarav Solutions. "His promotion to COO is a reflection of his outstanding contributions and our commitment to nurturing talent within our organization. Bhavin's exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and deep industry knowledge have been pivotal in our success. I am confident that in his new role, Bhavin will drive our strategic vision forward, optimizing our processes and enhancing client satisfaction."

In his new role as COO, Bhavin Patel will oversee the operations of Aarav Solutions, playing a key role in developing and executing business strategies that drive growth and profitability. He will also focus on customer success strategies, including retention, renewals, and rationalization, while building and leading a high-performing operational team.

"I am profoundly honored to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Aarav Solutions," said Bhavin Patel. "Over the past two years, our journey together has been incredibly rewarding, and I am excited to embark on this new chapter with a team that exemplifies dedication, innovation, and excellence. As we continue to navigate the dynamic landscape of our industry, my focus will be on enhancing our operational efficiencies, fostering a culture of continuous learning and development, and driving strategic initiatives that further our commitment to client success and organizational growth."

Raj Darji added, "As we chart the course for Aarav Solutions' future, I am confident that Bhavin's leadership will be instrumental in leading our organization to new heights of success. I look forward to working closely with him in his new capacity."

Bhavin will continue to be based in London.

With offices and operations strategically located in the USA, Canada, the UK, Singapore, and India, Aarav Solutions is well-positioned to offer specialized IT consulting and digital transformation services globally. The organization serves a wide-ranging and diverse client base, which includes industries such as Telecommunications, Banking and finance, Government, Power, and Utilities, among various other B2B segments. The company recently launched its Co-create labs , a paradigm shift in delivering IT services.

