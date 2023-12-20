RealClearPolitics and Stagwell (STGW) Launch RealClearPolling: The Go-To, Nonpartisan Polling Platform for Both Readers and Advertisers

The reimagined platform, created by Code and Theory with a new monetization offering powered by GALE and Multiview, allows advertisers to reach millions on this nonideological platform featuring the freshest aggregated polling data.

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the independent, nonpartisan media company RealClearPolitics (RCP) launched a first-of-its-kind polling experience in partnership with Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing. RealClearPolling offers an aggregated, unbiased look at the dynamics of the presidential, Senate, House, and statewide races during this unprecedented 2024 election cycle. RealClearPolling is an extension of the RCP family dedicated to delivering the most comprehensive and engaging look at U.S. election polls and public opinion surveys.

This new go-to platform offers a highly interactive view of the most current polling numbers.

This new go-to platform offers a highly interactive view of the most current polling numbers. The user experience spotlights key data while making it easy to scan a vast array of information presented without bias. It offers the following features:

A streamlined mobile-first experience.

Access to multimedia content, including video segments and a podcast featuring the country's top pollsters.

Informative historical data from decades of election cycles.

"The Takeaway," a new weekly newsletter with polling analysis and insight from RCP's team of experts.

Coming soon:

Artificial intelligence (AI) overlay that allows users to pull from decades of RCP polling data for a unique, customized historical look.

Ability to customize user experience by choosing which elections/races they are specifically interested in.

Opportunity to sign up for alerts about the latest election polls.

Stagwell's technology-first creative agency Code and Theory led the strategy, development, and implementation of the new polling experience, which includes a variety of custom and programmatic advertising units as well as innovative email content opportunities. Stagwell agencies GALE and Multiview are leading ad sales and direct brand partnerships that will monetize this new user experience.

Code and Theory has a rich history of making digital advancements with 200+ publishers, including BBC, Bustle Media, CNN, and NBC News. In 2018, CNN partnered with Code and Theory to take its iconic Magic Wall to the next level during the midterm elections.

RCP co-founder and executive editor Tom Bevan says, "RCP Polling Average is one of the most cited electoral metrics by major news outlets. As we move into the thick of the 2024 election cycle and beyond, we are now able to deliver a fresh, cutting-edge experience for anyone who is deeply interested in the numbers: what they are, what they mean, and why they matter. And thanks to Code and Theory, GALE, and Multiview, we are able to provide this new platform for advertisers looking to reach business leaders, Washington insiders, and the tens of millions of our readers."

Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn says, "It's a special time to be doing this kind of work with RCP, especially ahead of the next presidential election. With this one-stop shop we're empowering viewers and advertisers to use it as a reliable destination for news and poll results. Code and Theory's advancements have already upgraded the overall digital experience and we know there's a lot more coming."

Code and Theory co-founder Dan Gardner says, "There is enough spin in the world. Getting the numbers from a trusted source matters and so does being able to convey that information in a clear and concise way. Code and Theory designed this new platform as a way to visualize and simplify complex data so readers can have much more clarity about polling data and what is really happening with the election. Our next AI updates are going to take the experience to the next level."

About RealClearPolitics

Since its founding in 2000, RealClearPolitics has become the most trusted nonpartisan platform for political news. Washington insiders and interested outside-the-Beltway citizens alike rely on RCP as the authoritative source for reporting, commentary, and analysis on campaigns and elections, and they return for its presentation of all sides of pressing public policy issues coming to the fore in 2024.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34 countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

About Code and Theory Network

Code and Theory Network is the only network with a balance of 50% creative and 50% engineers at scale. The technology-first group within Stagwell Group is built to partner with businesses to navigate the complexity of changing consumer behaviors, emerging technologies, and AI. With a global footprint and the capabilities to work across the entire consumer journey, we crave the hardest problems to solve. The network included the flagship agency Code and Theory as well as Kettle, Mediacurrent, Rhythm, and Truelogic. Code and Theory clients include Amazon, Chase, Microsoft, MSNBC, NFL, Pfizer, and Zappos. For more, visit codeandtheory.com.

