CHELSIO COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES OUTSTANDING NFSv4 PERFORMANCE WITH T5 AND T6 ADAPTERS

Record-Breaking Results with T6 100GbE and T5 40GbE Adapters in Network File System Version 4 Testing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance (10Gb/25Gb/40Gb/50Gb/100Gb) Ethernet adapters for storage, networking, virtualized enterprise data centers, cloud service installations, and cluster computing environments today proudly unveiled exceptional performance results for its T6 2x100GbE and T5 4x10GbE series adapters in NFSv4 environments, leveraging its innovative TCP/IP Offload Engine (TOE) technology.

Network File System Version 4 (NFSv4) is vital in modern networked storage solutions, known for its enhanced security, performance, and reliability. The advanced architecture of the T6 2x100GbE and T5 4x10GbE adapters, combined with TOE technology, makes them ideally suited for NFSv4 applications, providing unparalleled speed and reliability for data-intensive tasks.

The test results showcase the remarkable capabilities of the T6 2x100GbE and T5 4x10GbE adapters. These adapters demonstrated a significant increase in throughput and a dramatic reduction in CPU utilization, illustrating the efficacy of the TOE technology. This technology offloads the TCP/IP stack to the adapter, facilitating faster data transfer rates and reduced latency, essential for high-performance network environments.

Adding to the Chelsio T5 and T6 adapter's convenience and efficiency, the company's TOE drivers are pre-installed in FreeBSD, facilitating immediate, hassle-free deployment. This feature ensures a smooth and efficient user experience, significantly reducing setup time.

"Our T5 and T6 adapters, empowered by TOE technology, have achieved outstanding results in NFSv4 testing," said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO at Chelsio Communications. "This is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-tier networking solutions for demanding data environments."

"Chelsio's performance breakthrough with the T6 2X100GbE and T5 4X10GbE adapters in NFSv4 environments is a pivotal moment in networked storage technology," said Greg Schulz of Server StorageIO™. "This advancement is set to reshape the landscape of server storage I/O network configurations."

