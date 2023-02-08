How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Florida State Seminoles (8-16, 6-7 ACC) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Syracuse Orange (14-10, 7-6 ACC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- Florida State is 8-8 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Seminoles are the 325th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 181st.
- The Seminoles record only 0.4 fewer points per game (70.1) than the Orange allow (70.5).
- Florida State has an 8-5 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison
- Florida State averages 72.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Seminoles are surrendering 73 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 76.6.
- Florida State is making 6.9 treys per game, which is 0.4 more than it is averaging on the road (6.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.7% at home and 36.1% on the road.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Clemson
|L 82-81
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/1/2023
|@ NC State
|L 94-66
|PNC Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 81-78
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/8/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/11/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/15/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
