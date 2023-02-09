Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Tudor Fieldhouse has the Rice Owls (15-6) matching up with the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-56 victory as our model heavily favors Rice.
The Florida Atlantic Owls dropped their most recent matchup 73-59 against Charlotte on Saturday.
Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 72, Florida Atlantic 56
Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis
- The Owls' best victory this season came against the North Texas Lady Eagles, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 112) in our computer rankings. The Owls brought home the 66-61 win at home on December 29.
Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-75 at home over UAB (No. 193) on February 2
- 70-60 at home over Florida International (No. 216) on December 13
- 76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 216) on January 11
- 67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on December 2
- 81-66 at home over UTSA (No. 297) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Florida Atlantic Performance Insights
- The Florida Atlantic Owls outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 65.6 points per game, 177th in college basketball, and allowing 64.5 per outing, 191st in college basketball) and have a +23 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Florida Atlantic has scored 66.3 points per game in C-USA action, and 65.6 overall.
- The Florida Atlantic Owls are putting up more points at home (70.1 per game) than away (60.2).
- At home, Florida Atlantic concedes 60.3 points per game. Away, it concedes 69.6.
- The Florida Atlantic Owls are putting up 67.9 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 2.3 more than their average for the season (65.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.