Florida vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Florida Gators (14-9) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-7) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 71-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Florida squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Gators lost their last outing 68-42 against Ole Miss on Sunday.
Florida vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
Florida vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida 71, Mississippi State 64
Florida Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on December 4, the Gators took down the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 40) in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-65.
- The Gators have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 34th-most in the country. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 26th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Florida is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.
Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 11
- 55-48 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 1
- 61-54 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on February 2
- 73-55 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on January 22
- 77-73 over Houston (No. 76) on November 26
Florida Performance Insights
- The Gators' +92 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.7 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per contest (254th in college basketball).
- With 63.5 points per game in SEC matchups, Florida is posting 7.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (70.7 PPG).
- In home games, the Gators are putting up 12.5 more points per game (75.5) than they are on the road (63.0).
- In 2022-23, Florida is surrendering 60.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 73.5.
- The Gators have been scoring 63.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's significantly lower than the 70.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
