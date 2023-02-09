The Stetson Hatters (13-10, 8-4 ASUN) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Jacksonville Dolphins (12-11, 5-7 ASUN) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

This season, the Dolphins have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45% of shots the Hatters' opponents have knocked down.

Jacksonville is 10-3 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Hatters are the 254th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Dolphins sit at 241st.

The 64.7 points per game the Dolphins score are 7.2 fewer points than the Hatters allow (71.9).

When Jacksonville totals more than 71.9 points, it is 7-0.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Jacksonville has played better when playing at home this season, posting 69.7 points per game, compared to 61.4 per game when playing on the road.

The Dolphins are surrendering 55.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (67.7).

Jacksonville is sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 3.2% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.6 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Jacksonville Schedule