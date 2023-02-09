Thursday's contest between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (15-8) and the Florida State Seminoles (20-5) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 65-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Miami (FL) squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Hurricanes earned a 64-58 victory over Georgia Tech.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 65, Florida State 58

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes picked up their signature win of the season on January 5 by registering a 62-58 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins, but also tied for the 41st-most losses.

Miami (FL) has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 22) on January 8

64-58 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on February 5

69-60 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 12

86-65 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 26

55-43 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on January 15

Miami (FL) Performance Insights