Thursday's game at Winfield Dunn Center has the Austin Peay Governors (14-7) going head to head against the North Florida Lady Ospreys (6-15) at 7:00 PM ET on February 9. Our computer prediction projects a 67-60 win for Austin Peay, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Ospreys dropped their last game 106-51 against FGCU on Saturday.

North Florida vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee

North Florida vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Austin Peay 67, North Florida 60

North Florida Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Ospreys defeated the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 81-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 68-58 win on January 12 -- their signature win of the season.

North Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 74-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 28
  • 54-43 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on December 1

North Florida Performance Insights

  • The Lady Ospreys are being outscored by 10.9 points per game, with a -230 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.9 points per game (295th in college basketball), and allow 69.8 per contest (305th in college basketball).
  • In conference play, North Florida is averaging fewer points (57.9 per game) than it is overall (58.9) in 2022-23.
  • The Lady Ospreys are scoring more points at home (68.9 per game) than on the road (50.4).
  • North Florida is conceding fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than away (71.3).
  • The Lady Ospreys are averaging 59 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.1 more than their average for the season (58.9).

