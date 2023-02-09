North Florida vs. Austin Peay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Thursday's game at Winfield Dunn Center has the Austin Peay Governors (14-7) going head to head against the North Florida Lady Ospreys (6-15) at 7:00 PM ET on February 9. Our computer prediction projects a 67-60 win for Austin Peay, who are favored by our model.
The Lady Ospreys dropped their last game 106-51 against FGCU on Saturday.
North Florida vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee
North Florida vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Austin Peay 67, North Florida 60
North Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Ospreys defeated the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 81-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 68-58 win on January 12 -- their signature win of the season.
North Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 28
- 54-43 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on December 1
North Florida Performance Insights
- The Lady Ospreys are being outscored by 10.9 points per game, with a -230 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.9 points per game (295th in college basketball), and allow 69.8 per contest (305th in college basketball).
- In conference play, North Florida is averaging fewer points (57.9 per game) than it is overall (58.9) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Ospreys are scoring more points at home (68.9 per game) than on the road (50.4).
- North Florida is conceding fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than away (71.3).
- The Lady Ospreys are averaging 59 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.1 more than their average for the season (58.9).
