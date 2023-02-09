When the North Florida Ospreys (10-14, 5-7 ASUN) and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-11, 4-8 ASUN) match up at UNF Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, Carter Hendricksen will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch North Florida vs. FGCU

North Florida's Last Game

North Florida was victorious in its most recent game versus the Jacksonville, 65-58, on Saturday. Jose Placer led the way with 21 points, and also had zero rebounds and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Jose Placer 21 0 5 2 0 4
Carter Hendricksen 16 4 3 1 0 3
Oscar Berry 11 3 0 0 0 3

North Florida Players to Watch

Hendricksen is tops on the Ospreys with 16.5 points per contest and 6.3 rebounds, while also putting up 2 assists.

Jarius Hicklen posts a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 34.6% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Placer is averaging 13.7 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Jadyn Parker averages 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 57.5% from the field.

Dorian James is putting up 5.8 points, 1.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Carter Hendricksen 19.8 6.3 2.1 1 0.5 3
Jose Placer 17.3 2.7 2.5 0.6 0.1 3.7
Dorian James 6.1 5.3 1.4 0.4 0.6 0.2
Jadyn Parker 5.3 3.4 0.9 0.5 2.2 0
Jarius Hicklen 7.2 3 2.1 0.5 0.1 1

