Saturday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (23-3) and the Stetson Hatters (11-14) squaring off at Edmunds Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-58 victory for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Eagles will look for another victory over the Hatters after a 100-58 win on Wednesday.

FGCU vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

FGCU vs. Stetson Score Prediction

  • Prediction: FGCU 69, Stetson 58

FGCU Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Kentucky Wildcats, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Eagles captured their signature win of the season on December 18, a 69-63 road victory.
  • FGCU has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 81) on January 2
  • 81-62 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on November 7
  • 68-60 over San Diego (No. 96) on November 20
  • 91-81 on the road over Mercer (No. 104) on December 21
  • 64-57 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on December 29

FGCU Performance Insights

  • The Eagles put up 79.7 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 57.3 per contest (36th in college basketball). They have a +581 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.4 points per game.
  • In ASUN games, FGCU has averaged 5.2 more points (84.9) than overall (79.7) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Eagles are scoring 2.2 fewer points per game at home (80) than away (82.2).
  • At home FGCU is conceding 52.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than it is on the road (58.6).
  • The Eagles are posting 87.2 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 7.5 more than their average for the season (79.7).

