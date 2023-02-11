Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game at Al Lawson Center has the Jackson State Lady Tigers (13-8) squaring off against the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-17) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 83-52 win for heavily favored Jackson State.
In their last time out, the Rattlerettes lost 51-49 to Prairie View A&M on Monday.
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 83, Florida A&M 52
Florida A&M Schedule Analysis
- When the Rattlerettes defeated the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 255 in our computer rankings, on January 28 by a score of 69-67, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Florida A&M is 4-9 (.308%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.
Florida A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-55 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 263) on February 4
- 65-57 at home over Georgia State (No. 285) on November 15
- 69-53 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 16
Florida A&M Performance Insights
- The Rattlerettes are being outscored by 13.0 points per game with a -285 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.1 points per game (292nd in college basketball) and give up 72.1 per contest (335th in college basketball).
- With 60.6 points per game in SWAC games, Florida A&M is posting 1.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (59.1 PPG).
- The Rattlerettes are scoring 66 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (55.2).
- Florida A&M allows 69.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 73.6 on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Rattlerettes have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 61.7 points per contest over that span compared to the 59.1 they've racked up over the course of this year.
