Saturday's game between the Stetson Hatters (14-10, 9-4 ASUN) and North Florida Ospreys (10-15, 5-8 ASUN) going head to head at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 76-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Stetson, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The matchup has no set line.

Stetson vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Stetson vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 76, North Florida 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Stetson (-2.8)

Stetson (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

North Florida has a 10-11-0 record against the spread this season compared to Stetson, who is 12-6-0 ATS. The Ospreys have gone over the point total in 11 games, while Hatters games have gone over 12 times. North Florida is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 games, while Stetson has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters have compiled a 12-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Stetson ranks 260th in the country at 30.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.5 its opponents average.

Stetson knocks down 10.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in college basketball) at a 39.3% rate (fifth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per game its opponents make, at a 33.7% rate.

Stetson and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hatters commit 10.3 per game (29th in college basketball) and force 10.3 (330th in college basketball).

