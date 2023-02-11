Saturday's contest that pits the UCF Knights (11-10) versus the Memphis Lady Tigers (13-9) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-49 in favor of UCF, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Knights head into this matchup on the heels of a 60-57 victory against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

UCF vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

UCF vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 67, Memphis 49

UCF Schedule Analysis

When the Knights defeated the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked No. 127 in our computer rankings, on January 15 by a score of 59-56, it was their best victory of the year so far.

UCF has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).

UCF 2022-23 Best Wins

67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 141) on December 20

64-46 at home over Elon (No. 170) on December 21

62-60 on the road over Campbell (No. 203) on November 15

60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 204) on February 8

79-74 at home over Samford (No. 242) on November 26

