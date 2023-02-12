Florida vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (16-9) and Florida Gators (14-10) going head to head at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Gators are coming off of a 73-56 loss to Mississippi State in their most recent game on Thursday.
Florida vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
Florida vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia 68, Florida 62
Florida Schedule Analysis
- On December 4, the Gators registered their signature win of the season, a 69-65 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who are a top 50 team (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.
- The Gators have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 36th-most in Division I. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 27th-most.
- Florida has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three), but it also has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (four).
Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 11
- 61-54 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on February 2
- 55-48 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 1
- 73-55 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on January 22
- 77-73 over Houston (No. 76) on November 26
Florida Performance Insights
- The Gators are outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game, with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.1 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and allow 67.0 per contest (257th in college basketball).
- In SEC games, Florida has averaged 7.3 fewer points (62.8) than overall (70.1) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Gators are averaging 11.0 more points per game at home (74.0) than on the road (63.0).
- Florida is allowing fewer points at home (61.5 per game) than away (73.5).
- The Gators have fared worse offensively in their last 10 games, tallying 62.4 points per contest, 7.7 fewer points their than season average of 70.1.
