Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-4) squaring off against the Florida State Seminoles (20-6) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-58 win as our model heavily favors Virginia Tech.
The Seminoles are coming off of an 86-82 loss to Miami (FL) in their last outing on Thursday.
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 70, Florida State 58
Florida State Schedule Analysis
- The Seminoles notched their best win of the season on January 29, when they beat the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 70-57.
- The Seminoles have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 losses (five).
- Florida State has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-72 at home over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 12
- 78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 14/AP Poll)) on December 29
- 99-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 1
- 92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 21
- 92-77 at home over Florida (No. 49) on November 16
Florida State Performance Insights
- The Seminoles have a +430 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.5 points per game. They're putting up 83 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and are giving up 66.5 per contest to rank 249th in college basketball.
- In ACC games, Florida State has averaged 4.5 fewer points (78.5) than overall (83) in 2022-23.
- The Seminoles score 87.4 points per game at home, and 78.3 away.
- Florida State gives up 59.4 points per game at home, and 73.4 on the road.
- The Seminoles have fared worse offensively over their last 10 games, scoring 75.2 points per contest, 7.8 fewer points their than season average of 83.
