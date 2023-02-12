Sunday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-4) squaring off against the Florida State Seminoles (20-6) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-58 win as our model heavily favors Virginia Tech.

The Seminoles are coming off of an 86-82 loss to Miami (FL) in their last outing on Thursday.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 70, Florida State 58

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles notched their best win of the season on January 29, when they beat the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 70-57.

The Seminoles have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 losses (five).

Florida State has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-72 at home over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 12

78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 14/AP Poll)) on December 29

99-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 1

92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 21

92-77 at home over Florida (No. 49) on November 16

Florida State Performance Insights