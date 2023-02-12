The Florida Gators (14-10) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (16-9) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Florida vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Gators score an average of 70.1 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 58.6 the Lady Bulldogs allow.
  • Florida has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
  • When it scores more than 58.6 points, Florida is 13-6.
  • The Lady Bulldogs score 67.4 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 67 the Gators allow.
  • When Georgia scores more than 67 points, it is 9-3.
  • Georgia is 15-6 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.
  • The Lady Bulldogs are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 5.4% lower than the Gators concede to opponents (45.6%).

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 Texas A&M W 61-54 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/5/2023 @ Ole Miss L 68-42 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/9/2023 Mississippi State L 73-56 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/12/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
2/16/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
2/19/2023 LSU - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.