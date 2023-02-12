The Florida Gators (14-10) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (16-9) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SECN

Florida vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Gators score an average of 70.1 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 58.6 the Lady Bulldogs allow.

Florida has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.

When it scores more than 58.6 points, Florida is 13-6.

The Lady Bulldogs score 67.4 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 67 the Gators allow.

When Georgia scores more than 67 points, it is 9-3.

Georgia is 15-6 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.

The Lady Bulldogs are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 5.4% lower than the Gators concede to opponents (45.6%).

