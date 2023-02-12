Miami (FL) vs. Duke Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (16-8) and the Duke Blue Devils (21-3) squaring off at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 62-61 win for Miami (FL) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Hurricanes came out on top in their most recent matchup 86-82 against Florida State on Thursday.
Miami (FL) vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Miami (FL) vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 62, Duke 61
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- On January 8, the Hurricanes captured their signature win of the season, a 77-66 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 11 in the AP's Top 25.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hurricanes are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins, but also tied for the 42nd-most losses.
- Miami (FL) has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).
Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 5
- 64-58 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on February 5
- 69-60 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 12
- 86-65 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 26
- 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 9
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes' +242 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.3 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (150th in college basketball).
- Miami (FL) has averaged 3.8 fewer points in ACC games (69.5) than overall (73.3).
- At home, the Hurricanes score 75.1 points per game. Away, they score 69.5.
- Miami (FL) concedes 60.1 points per game at home, and 69.3 on the road.
- While the Hurricanes are posting 73.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 68.1 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.