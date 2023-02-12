A pair of streaking squads square off when the South Florida Bulls (22-4) host the Houston Cougars (9-13) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Bulls are putting their 12-game winning streak on the line versus the Cougars, victors in three in a row.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Florida vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars average 8.1 more points per game (66.5) than the Bulls give up to opponents (58.4).
  • When Houston allows fewer than 70.4 points, it is 8-9.
  • Houston is 9-10 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
  • The 70.4 points per game the Bulls put up are 8.6 more points than the Cougars give up (61.8).
  • When South Florida scores more than 61.8 points, it is 20-1.
  • South Florida's record is 20-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.
  • The Bulls shoot 42.7% from the field, 2.3% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.
  • The Cougars make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Bulls' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2023 @ Memphis W 67-62 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
1/31/2023 East Carolina W 72-48 Yuengling Center
2/4/2023 @ SMU W 65-63 Moody Coliseum
2/12/2023 Houston - Yuengling Center
2/15/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
2/18/2023 SMU - Yuengling Center

