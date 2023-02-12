How to Watch the South Florida vs. Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
A pair of streaking squads square off when the South Florida Bulls (22-4) host the Houston Cougars (9-13) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Bulls are putting their 12-game winning streak on the line versus the Cougars, victors in three in a row.
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
South Florida vs. Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars average 8.1 more points per game (66.5) than the Bulls give up to opponents (58.4).
- When Houston allows fewer than 70.4 points, it is 8-9.
- Houston is 9-10 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
- The 70.4 points per game the Bulls put up are 8.6 more points than the Cougars give up (61.8).
- When South Florida scores more than 61.8 points, it is 20-1.
- South Florida's record is 20-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.
- The Bulls shoot 42.7% from the field, 2.3% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.
- The Cougars make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Bulls' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Memphis
|W 67-62
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|1/31/2023
|East Carolina
|W 72-48
|Yuengling Center
|2/4/2023
|@ SMU
|W 65-63
|Moody Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|Houston
|-
|Yuengling Center
|2/15/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|2/18/2023
|SMU
|-
|Yuengling Center
