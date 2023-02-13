Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game at Moore Gymnasium has the Jackson State Lady Tigers (14-8) squaring off against the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-12) at 5:30 PM ET (on February 13). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-57 victory for heavily favored Jackson State.
The Lady Wildcats head into this contest following a 68-60 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 80, Bethune-Cookman 57
Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Wildcats defeated the No. 253-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes, 63-61, on January 16, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Bethune-Cookman is 10-5 (.667%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.
Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on January 30
- 66-62 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 263) on February 6
- 69-66 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on January 28
- 63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 279) on January 7
- 59-49 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on February 4
Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights
- The Lady Wildcats have been outscored by 2.8 points per game (scoring 61.6 points per game to rank 251st in college basketball while allowing 64.4 per outing to rank 185th in college basketball) and have a -61 scoring differential overall.
- Bethune-Cookman is putting up 64.2 points per game this season in conference action, which is 2.6 more points per game than its season average (61.6).
- On offense, the Lady Wildcats put up 61.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 61.6 points per game in away games.
- In home games, Bethune-Cookman is allowing 7.4 fewer points per game (60.5) than away from home (67.9).
- The Lady Wildcats have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 62.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.6 points more than the 61.6 they've scored this year.
