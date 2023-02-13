Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 13
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (32-25) are favored (-1) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (39-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023 at FTX Arena. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSSUN, and ALT.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and ALT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Heat 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 1)
- Pick OU:
Over (217.5)
- The Nuggets (30-25-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.8% of the time, 15.8% more often than the Heat (21-33-3) this season.
- Miami (13-26-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (31%) than Denver (7-5-1) does as a 1+-point underdog (53.8%).
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it less often (42.1% of the time) than Denver (47.4%).
- The Heat have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season while the Nuggets have a .462 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-7).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 108.4 points per game, it has had to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by allowing 108.1 points per game.
- The Heat are averaging 23.5 assists per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Heat rank third-worst in the NBA with a 33.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are sinking 11.7 three-pointers per game (18th-ranked in league).
- Of the shots taken by Miami in 2022-23, 59.6% of them have been two-pointers (70.1% of the team's made baskets) and 40.4% have been threes (29.9%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.