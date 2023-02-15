Gabe Vincent and the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Vincent had 15 points and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 112-108 loss against the Nuggets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Vincent's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.7 10.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.4 Assists 3.5 2.6 2.4 PRA 20.5 14.6 15.2 PR 16.5 12 12.8 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.2



Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Gabe Vincent has made 3.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.6% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.3 threes per game, or 11.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vincent's Heat average 99.7 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 98.4 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.4 points per contest, the Nets are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Nets have conceded 44.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 23rd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nets are third in the league, conceding 22.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are 12th in the NBA, conceding 12.0 makes per game.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 18 3 1 2 1 1 0

