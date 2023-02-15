The Miami Heat (32-26) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (33-24) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSUN
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Heat vs. Nets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nets 113 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nets

  • Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)
  • The Nets (30-27-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.2% of the time, 16.4% more often than the Heat (21-34-3) this season.
  • Miami covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 26.8% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (66.7%).
  • When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents are more successful (45.6% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (43.1%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 27-15, while the Nets are 9-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

  • Although Miami is putting up just 108.4 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been helping to pick up the slack, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 108.2 points per game.
  • This season, the Heat rank 23rd in the league in assists, delivering 23.5 per game.
  • The Heat rank 18th in the NBA by sinking 11.7 treys per game, but they sport a 33.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks third-worst in the league.
  • So far this year, Miami has taken 59.6% two-pointers, accounting for 70.1% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.4% from beyond the arc (29.9% of the team's baskets).

